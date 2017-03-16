Evangelina J. Madrigal

Funeral services for Evangelina J. Madrigal were held 10 am Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Bishop Zurek and Father Hector Madrigal officiating. Burial followed in the Brownfield Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. A rosary was held at 6:30 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Brownfield Funeral Home. Evangelina was born January 4, 1934 in Jayton to Simon and Elisa Jaquez. Evangelina retired as the custodian of the Brownfield schools. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. She was also involved with the Guadalupanas, Cursillistas, and Charismatic Renewal Prayer Groups. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Evangelina was a courageous and faith filled Christian woman. Evangelina is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, two sisters, son, Oscar J. Madrigal, and the father of her children, Domingo “Sonny” Madrigal. Evangelina is survived by two daughters, Gloria Madrigal, Norma Madrigal; three sons, Father Hector J. Madrigal, Domingo J. Madrigal, Steve J. Madrigal and wife, Tina; 10 grandchildren, Richard, Minerva, Anna, Michael, Jamie, Leticia, Andrew, Ramiro, Oscar, Mandy, Carmella; and 25 great grandchildren

