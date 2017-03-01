Ethel Jean Minchew

March 29, 1934 – February 25, 2017

Ethel Jean Minchew, 82, formerly of Big Spring and San Angelo passed away on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 in Lubbock. She was born in Big Spring on March 29, 1934 to Hugh Edgar Webb and Vera Murrell Webb. She married Jack Ford Minchew on May 17, 1952 in San Angelo. Jack and Jean loved many years of traveling, camping and fishing together with friends.

Jean is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jack of Brownfield, a daughter, Jacalyn Jones and husband Bob of Brownfield, two granddaughters, Chelsea Hejl and husband Clay of San Angelo, Ashley Lambert and husband Clint of Brownfield, 3 great grandchildren, Karli Lambert and Tucker Lambert of Brownfield and Caden Hejl of San Angelo.

The family will have a private service. Please, in honor of our loved one make donations to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. Many thanks to our friends, owners Gary and Tina Rigdon at Brownfield Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.brownfieldfuneralhome.com

