Esperanza M. Serna

April 4, 1934 – June 22, 2017

Rosary services for Esperanza M. Serna, 83 of Brownfield, will be 7:00p.m., Sunday, June 25, 2017 in Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel, Mass will be celebrated 10:00a.m., Monday, June 26, 2017 in St. Anthony Catholic Church. Officiating will be Father Eduardo Teo. Burial will be in the Brownfield Cemetery under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Brownfield.

She died Thursday, June 22, 2017 in the Garrison House in Lubbock.

She was born to the late Alfredo Juarez and Antonia Mendez Galvan April 4, 1934 in Penon~ Blanco, Durango, Mexico. She married Aurelio Bueno Serna in 1952 in Torreon Coahuila, Mexico, they settled in Seagraves in 1965 where she raised her family later moving to Brownfield. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by a son, Roman Serna in 2005 and a sister Maria Mendez in 2017.

Survivors include her husband, Aurelio of Brownfield,1 Brother Jesus Mendez, six sons, Jerry and wife Ysabel Serna of Wolfforth, Fermin and wife Lupe Serna of Brownfield, Alfred Serna, Aurelio Serna Jr, Mario and wife Eloisa Serna, and Johnny and wife Kristi Serna all of Lubbock, fourteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

