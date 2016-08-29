Emma Sanchez Gonzalez

September 7, 1929 – August 22, 2016

Funeral services for Emma Sanchez Gonzalez, 86, of Brownfield were held 10 am Thursday, August 25, 2016 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Father Gerald Leatham officiating. Burial will follow in the Brownfield Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home.

There was a rosary held Wednesday, August 24, 2016 starting at 6 pm at Brownfield Funeral Home.Emma was born September 7, 1929 in Karnes City to Antonio and Matilda Sanchez. She married Gonzalo Gonzalez in Karnes City on April 21, 1945. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Emma was a loving mother who loved to play bingo, go to Las Vegas, and travel. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gonzalo Gonzalez, son, Robert Gonzalez, two nieces, Eva Tagel, and Eva Brockway, four brothers, and four sisters. Emma is survived by her children, Raymond Gonzales and wife Mary of Brownfield, Gonzalo Gonzales Jr. and wife Lolie of Hurst, Paula Acosta and husband Jose of Brownfield, Joe Gonzales and wife Celicia of Lubbock, Ricky Gonzales and wife Irma of Brownfield, Raul Gonzales and wife Patty of Arlington and Rebecca Mata and husband Lupe of Brownfield; 53 grandchildren;45 great grandchildren, and sister Mary Ann of Lubbock.

Category: Obituaries