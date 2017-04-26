Elvice Duncan

November 23, 1933 – April 22, 2017

Funeral services for Elvice Duncan will be held 11:30am Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Brownfield First United Methodist Church with Rev. Bill Titus officiating and Dr. Matt Baird assisting. Burial will be held at 10 am Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at the Meadow Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. There will be a family visitation from 6pm to 8pm at Brownfield Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Elvice passed away at home with his loving family by his side on Saturday, April 22, 2017. He was born November 23, 1933 in Terry County to Ervin Jacob and Mamie Gertrude Duncan. Elvice married his high school sweetheart, the love of his life, Laverne Joplin, on February 3, 1952 in Lubbock. He farmed until he retired, then he worked for the Boll Weevil Program. Elvice loved the Lord and was a member of the Meadow First United Methodist Church. Elvice loved taking his family to the lake, water skiing, and family reunions. He enjoyed going to Needmore Gin, and playing dominoes, and attending the annual Needmore Gin fishing trips. He also enjoyed meeting his friends for early morning coffee at McDonalds. He loved horses, horse racing and was so proud when one of his race horses placed first at Ruidoso. He gave good counsel and shared the mysteries of life with his family. Elvice was a good son, brother, uncle, husband, dad, father-in-law, grandad, and Poppa. He loved his son-in-law’s and daughter-in-law’s as family, cared very much for his care givers and never met a stranger. He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Laverne Duncan, and his parents, Ervin Jacob and Mamie Gertrude Duncan. Elvice is survived by 4 children, Debra Murphree and husband Walter, Terry Duncan and wife Rhonda, Shelby Duncan and wife Elizabeth and Darla Welch and husband Tracy; 9 grandchildren Mischa Fikes and husband, John, Ursula Caswell and husband, Matt, Kelsey Williams and husband, Mitch, Alex Duncan, Jacob Duncan, DeNell Duncan, Holden Welch, Hunter Welch, Haley Welch; 10 great grandchildren; 3 siblings, Wilmith Duncan, Marion Duncan, Clara Coalson and husband, James.

Category: Obituaries