Eloy Arenas

August 19, 1987 – December 13, 2017

Funeral service for Eloy Arenas, 30, of Brownfield will be held 2 pm Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at Ministerio Tierra De Promesas with Armando Macias officiating under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, December 17, 2017 and Monday, December 18, 2017 from 6pm to 8pm at Brownfield Funeral Home. Eloy passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2017 in Wolfforth. He was born August 19, 1987 to Jose Luis Arenas and Margarita Perales Arenas in Tampa, Florida. He graduated from Brownfield High School. Eloy worked as a produce clerk at United Supermarkets. He was a loving son, brother and uncle. He is preceded in death by his father, Jose Luis Arenas and sister, Griselda Arenas. He is survived by his mother, Margarita Perales Arenas; three brothers, Luis Raul Arenas and husband, Alexander, Daniel Arenas, Adrian Arenas and wife, Malorie; sister Jasmin Romero and husband, Manuel; niece, Nazalyn Arenas; and two nephews, Noah Ismael Arenas and Jose Santos Romero.

Category: Obituaries