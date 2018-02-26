Eloise R. Franklin

December 10, 1929 – February 19, 2018

A memorial service celebrating the life of Eloise R. Franklin will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, February 26, 2018, at the First United Methodist Church of Brownfield, TX with Reverend Buddy Payne officiating. Eloise R. Franklin, 88, of Brownfield, TX passed from this life on Monday, February 19, 2018, in Alamogorda, NM. A life long Methodist, Mrs. Franklin was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Brownfield, TX. She was a graduate of Southern Methodist University holding a degree in Christian Education. Mrs. Franklin was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Franklin, their son Buster Franklin, her brother the Reverend Frank M. Richardson, and her sisters, Mary Margaret Sutton and Vera Belle Warren. Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Mary Richins and husband Don of Cloudcroft, NM and Vera Thiels and husband David of Alexandria, LA, her grandchildren David Richins (Destiny) and Katie Parrish (Nathan), great grandchildren Cody and Sierra Richens, and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FUMC of Brownfield.

Category: Obituaries