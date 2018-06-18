Ellen Ruby Bearden

February 11, 1932 – June 13, 2018

Funeral services for Ellen Ruby Bearden will be held 1 p.m. Monday, June 18, 2018 at Brownfield First Baptist with Dr. Matt Baird officiating. Burial will follow at the Terry County Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home.

There will be a family visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 17 at Brownfield Funeral Home. Ellen passed away Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in Brownfield. She was born February 11, 1932 to Howard Henry and Nellie Estelle Hill in Willcox, Arizona. She graduated from Union High School. Ellen married Beauford Homer Bearden on August 13, 1949 in Brownfield. She was a member of Brownfield First Baptist church where she was very active when she was younger. She was also an Eastern Star where she was once a Worthy Matron. Ellen was a kind and caring person who loved God and family more than anything else. She was full of grace with a gentile spirit. Ellen is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Nellie Hill, husband, Homer Bearden, son, Rod Bearden, and two brothers, James and Edward Hill. Ellen is survived by two daughters, Terri Opperman and husband, Charles, of Lubbock, Phyllis Bowman and husband, Wayne, of Lubbock; six grandchildren, Michael Bearden and wife, Mary, of Denver, CO, Michelle Ross of Phoenix, AZ, Amanda Luera and husband, Raymond, of Lubbock, Kelsey Bowman of Lubbock, Jeremy Etheredge of Richardson, Joshua Etheredge and wife, Ali, of Fort Collins, CO; 12 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren and daughter-in -law, Anna Bearden.

