Effie Nelson

1934 – February 25, 2017

Effie Nelson, age 82, of Huntsville, TX, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at her home following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born in California in 1934 to Cassie and Herman Wheatley. As a child, she moved to Muleshoe, TX, and then to Brownfield, TX, where she graduated from high school. She attended Texas Tech. Effie married her high school sweetheart, Walter Graves Nelson, in 1954. They had two children, Walter “Hoot” and Renee.

They lived in Lubbock and Muleshoe before moving to Brownfield where they farmed for 16 years. In 1976 they moved to Huntsville. Effie enjoyed sewing, teaching sewing and cooking in 4-H, painting, scrimshaw, basket weaving, and playing bridge. She was active in her church, Bible Study Fellowship and Joy of Living Bible studies. Effie is preceded in death by her parents; son, Walter Gregory “Hoot” Nelson and sister, Laurelle McLaughlin. She is survived by her husband, Walter Graves Nelson; daughter, Renee Nelson Davis and husband Phil; granddaughter Cassie Davis Grider and husband, Nathan; grandson, J. Philip Davis III; brother, Herman Wheatley, Jr and wife, Barbara and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 1, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Huntsville, TX. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Huntsville, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cal Farley’s Boy’s Ranch, P.O. Box 1890, Amarillo, TX 79174 or Bible Study Fellowship International, 19001 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78258. Full Obituary may be viewed and memorial condolences may be made to the family at www.shmfh.com.

Category: Obituaries