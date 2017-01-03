Edwardo Gallegos Sambrano

January 18, 1944 – December 27, 2016

Edwardo Gallegos Sambrano of Brownfield, Texas passed away peacefully at the age of 72 on the 27th of December 2016.

Edwardo was born in Lamesa, Texas, on January 18, 1944, but was a lifelong resident of Brownfield. He married Maria Guadalupe Sambrano on October 26, 1973. He was a hard worker and was employed at Tri-Matic for 36 years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, who were the love of his life. He had a great sense of humor and didn’t take life for granted. He lived life to the fullest.

Edwardo is survived by his loving wife of 43 years; children: Jacob Emiliano, Edward (Hortencia) Sambrano, Sammy Sambrano, Maria (Jose) Rivas, Leticia (Daniel) Nevarez, and Rosemary Sambrano; sisters: Eufemia (Charles) Tybee, Rebecca (Luis) Garcia, Soledad Garcia and Maximina (Luis) Gallegos Barajas; brothers: Frank (Glenda) and Lupe (Arcadia) Garcia; sister-in-law: Angela; and other family members. Edwardo is preceded in death by his mother Dominga Garcia and brother Nolberto Garcia. Reverend Eduardo Teo of St. Anthony Catholic Church officiated the December 30, 2016 service at 10:00 am and a burial followed at Brownfield Cemetery. The visitation was from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM on December 29, 2016, at Head Duarte Funeral Home, 1211 Lubbock Road, Brownfield, TX 79316. The Rosary was recited at 7:00 PM. Arrangements were under the professional care and direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home and staff of Brownfield.

Category: Obituaries