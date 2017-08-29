Edward Leo Jordan

November 22, 1928 – August 22, 2017

Edward Jordan passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2017. We will gather for fellowship and remembrance from 5 to 7 p.m. today, August 24, 2017, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 88 years on Friday, August 25, 2017, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Meadow, Texas. A tribute of Edward’s life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.

Edward Leo was born on November 22, 1928, to Dell and Vera Allen Jordan in Fittstown, Oklahoma. He had been a resident of Meadow since 1929, and graduated from Ropesville High School. On December 22, 1945, he married the love of his life, Reba Price in Meadow, Texas. They were married for 72 years. Edward farmed in Meadow. He was a devoted Christian, Sunday school teacher, and served as church treasurer for the Meadow Baptist Church. He was an active leader in the Meadow community having served on the MISD Board of Trustees; as director of the Meadow Co-Op Gin; a director of Terry County SWCD; a charter member of the Meadow Lion’s Club; a delegate on the PCOM and PCCA; and a member of the Masons. For the last 3 years he was a resident of Raider Ranch. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and loved his community. Survivors include his wife, Reba Jordan; their children, Linda Vernon and husband, Conrad, III; and Loyd Jordan and wife, Leslie; grandchildren, Conrad Vernon, IV; Cheyne Vernon and wife, Kim; Casey Nickowski and husband, Jon; James “JJ” Vernon wife, Lulu; Shannon Low and husband, Sean; Dustin Jordan and wife, Laura; April Winn and husband, Ladd; great-grandchildren, Scott Gee and wife, Joy; Deyne Vernon; Eric and Evan Nickowski; Kelan and Kyler Jordan; Trent and Trace, Paige, and Rylee Low; Trevor, Logan, and Kallie Winn; sisters, Novella Mason; Helen Bingham and husband, Don; and Nelda Brooks. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dell J. and Vera Jordan. Memorial contributions are welcome and the family suggests the First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 265, Meadow, Texas 79345.

