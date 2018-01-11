Edith Watkins

April 20, 1923 – January 5, 2018

Graveside services for Edith Watkins, age 94, will be held at Terry County Memorial Cemetery onTuesday, January 9, 2018, at 10:00 am with Bob Reynolds officiating. She passed away Friday, January 5, 2018, in Austin, TX. Edith was born April 20, 1923, in Gonzales, TX. She was married to Carl Watkins June 9, 1941, who preceded her in death in 2006. They resided in Wellman for over 40 years. Survivors include a daughter, Barbara Matteson, of Austin, TX; a son, Clyde Watkins and wife, Peggy, of Lake Fork, TX; a grandson, Carl Matteson and wife, Shawna, of Marana, AZ.

