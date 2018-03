Eddie Weldon Rowe

March 24, 1933 – March 8, 2018

Eddie Weldon Rowe was born at home in Gomez on March 24, 1933 to Herman and Norene Burkhalter Rowe. After their death, Mr. Rowe was raised by his grandmother – Laura Burkhalter of Tipton, Oklahoma. Eddie attended school in Tipton. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Korea from 1950 -1953. He later served in the Navy from 1953 – 1957. He was in Law Enforcement for nine years, serving from 1959 – 1968. He married Peggy Carolyn (Lilly) Rowe in December of 1954 and was married to her for 42 years. She preceded him in death in 1996. Eddie is survived by sons – Dennis Rowe of Brownfield, David Rowe of Del Rio, Texas and Billy Rowe of Altus, Oklahoma and a daughter – Donna Gelleta of Mobile, Alabama.

