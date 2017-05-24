Eddie Camario Anthony

March 7, 1934 – May 19, 2017

Funeral services for Eddie Camario Anthony were held at 10am Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Father Eduardo Teo officiating. Burial will follow in the Brownfield Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.brownfieldfuneralhome.com. A rosary was held at 6pm Monday, May 22, 2017 at Brownfield Funeral Home.

Eddie passed away Friday, May 19, 2017 in Brownfield. He was born March 7, 1934 in San Antonio to Joe Anthony and Isabel Camario Anthony. When he was a teenager, his heart was “stolen” by a lovely young lady named Pauline Casias and they were married in San Antonio on July 9, 1950. Eddie was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and his children are very proud of him. He loved to tease and joke around. He spent his life working in agriculture and was also very talented in auto restoration. His grandchildren recall how much he loved “loll-pops,” or lollipops.

Eddie is preceded in death by his father, Joe Anthony; 2 brothers, Gilbert Anthony and Ray Anthony; a sister, Vina Herrera; a son, Eddie Anthony, Jr.; a grandson, Michael Anthony. Eddie is survived by his mother, Isabel Camario Anthony; wife, Pauline Anthony; 5 children, Linda Cabaellero and husband, Lorenzo of Lubbock, Roy Anthony and wife, Chonita of Victoria, Donna Anthony of Lubbock, Annette Anthony and Janette Anthony, both of Brownfield; 2 brothers, John Anthony and wife, Carmen of Brownfield, Joe Anthony and wife, Liz of Brownfield; 2 sisters, Janie Flores of Brownfield and Elvira Martinez and husband, Louis of Lubbock; 10 grandchildren, Robbie Diaz, Bobbie Anthony, Isaiah Martinez, Nicole Martinez, Gilbert Macias, Billy Anthony, Rosie Andrae, Rina Anthony, Tony Anthony, and Jesse Anthony.

