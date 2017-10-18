Earnest Dale George

January 9, 1928 – October 14, 2017

Graveside services for Earnest Dale George of Brownfield were held at 1pm Monday, October 16, 2017 at Terry County Memorial Cemetery. Celebration of Life was held at 2pm Monday, October 16, 2017 at Brownfield First Baptist Church with Dr. Matt Baird officiating.

There was a family visitation from 5pm to 7pm Sunday, October 15, 2017 at Brownfield Funeral Home.

Dale passed away Saturday, October 14, 2017 in Lubbock. He was born January 9, 1928 in Dickens County to E.V. and Alma George. After graduating from Brownfield High School in 1945, Dale served in the United States Army. After being discharged, he married his high school sweetheart, Trucene Lindsey on February 25, 1948 just three days prior to becoming a member of Brownfield First Baptist Church. Their marriage lasted more than 69 years. Dale had worked as a Cotton Ginner since 1957 and he retired from West Gin in 2005. Dale was assistant superintendent, Usher, and served over forty years on the Counting Committee at Brownfield First Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife, Trucene George, parents, sister, Thelma Moore, and grandson, Scotty George.

Dale is survived by daughter, Shauna George of Brownfield, son, Scott George of Lubbock, grandchildren, Stormy George of Lubbock and Sterling George of Lubbock, sister, Pauline Murry of Brownfield, and sister-in-law, Lamoine Abernathy of Gainesville, Fl and many nieces and nephews.

