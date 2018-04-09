Earl Wayne Sears

June 29, 1927 – April 3, 2018

Earl Wayne Sears, Brownfield native and a national leader in the cotton industry known for his keen intellect, humble demeanor, long-standing friendships, and devotion to family, community and church, passed away on April 3rd in Memphis, Tennessee, surrounded by his beloved wife of 69 years, Gwendolyn Moon Sears, and family. Sears died from complications of Parkinson’s Disease, which he handled with his characteristic grace. He was 90 and had lived in Memphis for the past 47 years. Sears is survived by his devoted wife, Gwen, and his four children: Cathy Sears of Irvington, NY, Lt. Col. Robert Sears, USAF Ret., of Olive Branch, MS, David Sears of Memphis, TN and Kristie Sears Goldsmith of Memphis,TN. Also surviving him are seven beloved grandchildren: Kelly Mokry, Morgan Goldsmith Melacon, Katrina Sears, Drew Goldsmith, Katherine Sears, Molly Robbins and Matthew Sears, as well as one great-granddaughter, Kaylee Melacon. Sears is survived by one brother, Kelly Mack Sears of New Braunfels, TX, and sisters-in-law Louise Sears, wife of his late brother Odell, of Brownfield, and Anna Marie Sears, wife of his late brother Ernest, of Snyder. Services are to be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, April 8, at the Second Baptist Church in Memphis with visitation beginning at 3 p.m. A second service will be held at 2 p.m. on April 10 at the First Baptist Church in Brownfield, followed by a private burial at the Sears family cemetery plot. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Texas Tech Foundation for the Earl and Gwen Sears FFA Scholarship Endowment, Texas Tech University, P.O. Box 41081,Lubbock, TX 74909-1081, Attention: Steve W. Locke. To donate by phone, call 866 448 3888 or online at http://donate.give2tech.com/?fid=IA000246

