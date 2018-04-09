E.R. Edmond Ray “Bud” Harkey

December 27, 191929 – April 4, 2018

E.R. Edmond Ray (Bud) Harkey, 88, of Haskell, formerly of Brownfield, passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at his home. A visitation was held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, April 6, 2018 at Haskell Funeral Home, 2 Avenue D, Haskell, TX. A funeral service was at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 7th at Cornerstone Fellowship Baptist Church in Haskell. Burial followed at 3:30 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock, TX. Condolences may be made at www.haskellfuneralhometx.com. Bud was born December 27, 1929 in Russellville, Arkansas to the late Lake Napoleon Harkey and Opal Watts Harkey. On June 15, 1951, he married Olga Harkey in Whitharral. Bud worked in the grocery store business for many years and was the owner of Highland Medical Supply and Funtours Travel prior to his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents. Bud is survived by his wife of 67 years, Olga Harkey of Haskell; children: Nancy LaPointe of Ruidoso, NM; Sandra Dimsha of Las Cruces, NM; Teresa Turner and husband Mike of Haskell; Alan Harkey and wife Terri of McKinney, TX; grandchildren: Carla Giese of Las Cruces, NM; Philip Dimsha of Las Cruces, NM; Sarah Dimsha Boswell and husband Dr. David Boswell of San Angelo; Jessica Turner of Highland Beach, FL.; Lori Turner of San Antonio, TX; Christopher Harkey of McKinney, TX; Andrew Harkey of McKinney, TX; great grandchildren: Samantha Giese, Addison Boswell, Gracelyn Boswell and Jaxon Boswell. He is also survived by sisters Euleta Stockard of Abilene, TX; Patsy Raef and husband Bob of Lubbock, TX; Vanita Moore and Larry of Lubbock, TX and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of dear friends.

Category: Obituaries