Drew Ann Baumann

May 14, 1986 – August 29, 2016

Funeral services for Drew Ann Baumann will be held 10 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2016 at Brownfield First Methodist Church with Rev. Buddy Payne officiating. There will be a family visitation held on Thursday, September 1, 2016 from 6-8 p.m. at Brownfield Funeral Home. Drew passed away August 29, 2016 in Lubbock. She was born to Don Stephen Carlton and Maudie Jean Kidd in Bad Winsheim, Germany on May 14, 1986. Drew worked for Terry County Sheriff’s Department as a jailer. Drew was involved with her children in softball and making sure they went to church to get a lot of Jesus in their soul. She was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Evone Spears and cousin, Dusty Smith. Drew is survived by her fiancee, Clayton Smith, who is a member of Los Carnales Motorcycle Club, four daughters, Ciara Jade Carlton, Chaelynn Jolie Roe, Payzlea Kai Baumann, Kree Michelle Smith; Parents, Don Stephen Carlton and Maudie Jean Kidd; sisters, Stephanie Henson and Chelsea Carlton.

Category: Obituaries