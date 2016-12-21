Dr. John Bill Cruce

April 29, 1948 – December 12, 2016

Dr. John Bill Cruce passed away Monday, December 12, 2016. A masonic graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., today, December 15, 2016, at Terry County Memorial Park in Brownfield, Texas. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 68 years at 11a.m on Friday, December 16, 2016, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers in Lubbock, Texas. A tribute of Dr. Cruce’s life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. John Bill was born on April 29, 1948 to John L. and Evelyn (Pippin) Cruce in Lubbock, Texas. He resided in Brownfield, Texas until he attended New Mexico Military Institute. After graduation, he pursued his dream of attending the University of Texas at Austin. On May 8, 1969, John Bill married the love of his life, Cynthia Ann Schulz in Norman, Oklahoma. Together they graduated from the University of Texas in 1971. John Bill attended Texas Tech University School of Medicine; graduating in the second graduating class in 1976. John Bill and his family moved back to his hometown of Brownfield, Texas.

After a successful career practicing Obstetrics & Gynecology, he spent his retirement substitute teaching at Brownfield High School, fishing with his grandchildren at Possum Kingdom Lake, and rooting for his beloved Longhorns. Dr. Cruce was deeply involved in the Masonic Lodge in Brownfield serving as Master and District Deputy. Dr. Cruce also participated in the Lubbock York and Scottish Rites. In 2011, he achieved his life-long goal of 33rd Degree Mason. He served as chairman of the Lubbock Scottish Rite Learning Center of Lubbock for many years. Survivors include his wife, Cynthia Cruce; their children, John Cruce and wife, Jaime; Ann Cruce-Haag and husband, Jeff; and Martha Cruce; grandchildren, Christina, Tyler, and Bradley Cruce, Brooklynn Cruce; Samuel and Elizabeth Cruce-Roberts, Caroline and John Haag; sister-in-law, Libby Hunter, husband Kevin, and their three sons, Ben and wife Lindsay, Daniel, and Wil Hunter; niece Carol Malcolm, and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, John L. and Evelyn Cruce, and Lera Lee Sanders. Memorial contributions are welcome and the family suggests donations may be made to the Scottish Rite Learning Center of Lubbock or Hospice of Lubbock.

Category: Obituaries