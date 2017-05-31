Dorothy M. Bishop

April 29, 1938 – May 29, 2017

Dorothy M. Bishop, 79, of Brownfield died May 29, 2017 in Brownfield. Dorothy Mae Sanders Bishop was born on April 29, 1938 to Robert and Ollie Sanders in Nimrod, Texas. She married Henry Edward Bishop on June 12, 1954 in Littlefield, Texas and celebrated 60 years of marriage. She is survived by her son, Don Bishop and wife Laura; daughter, Cynthia Halamicek and husband Mike; daughter, Pam Kasberg and husband Joe; daughter, Tammy Bryan and husband Joe; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Sanders; and husband, Henry Edward Bishop. She was a member of Glen Meadows Baptist Church in San Angelo and after the death of her husband she moved to Brownfield and lived with her son, Don and wife Laura. She will be remembered as a kind woman that dearly loved her husband, children, and much loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 1st at Littlefield Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Janet Bishop Edwards officiating. Services are under the direction of Hammons Funeral Home, 503 E. 5th, Littlefield, TX 79339. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of your choice.

Category: Obituaries