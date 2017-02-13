Dora Salinas Zamora

July 2, 1934 – February 8, 2017

Funeral services for Dora Salinas Zamora were held at 10 am Saturday, February 11, 2017 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Father Eduardo Teo officiating. Burial followed in the Brownfield Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. There was a Rosary held at 6 pm Friday, February 10, 2017 at Brownfield Funeral Home. Dora passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2017 in Lubbock. She was born July 2, 1934 in Orange Grove to Marcos and Dorotea Pena Salinas. Dora married Juan De Dios Zamora, Jr. on December 5, 1952 in Alice. They moved to Brownfield in 1954. Dora was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. She was dedicated to her children, grandchildren and the rest of her family. Dora is preceded in death by her husband Juan De Dios Zamora, Jr., and her parents Marcos and Dorotea Salinas.

She is survived by six children, Juan De Dios Zamora, III of Brownfield, Diana Guzman and husband, Adam of Lubbock, Sylvia Quintanilla and husband, Frank of Ropesville, Teresa Gonzales and husband, Jose of Brownfield, Tony Zamora and wife, Sylvia of Brownfield, Vera Molina and fiance, Robert Vega of Lubbock; nineteen grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; one brother and four sisters.

