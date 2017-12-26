Donald Ray Robertson

September 22, 1937 – December 20, 2017

Services for Donald Ray Robertson, 80, of Brownfield were held at 4 p.m. Friday, December 22, 2017 at the Brownfield Church of Christ with Earnest Smith and Bob Reynolds officiating. Don passed away in his home in Brownfield on December 20, 2017. He was born on September 22, 1937 in Ft. Townson, OK to Ed and Claire Robertson. He attended school in Ft. Townson, OK and married Carol Bishop on May 19, 1956 in Littlefield. They moved to Brownfield in 1958 where Don worked at Sands Bowling Alley, and then worked as an oilfield electrician before he and Carol opened their own business, Don Robertson Electric, in 1972 retiring in 2012. Don served as Terry County Commissioner for 14 years, served 2 weeks as temporary County Judge, and served on the Terry County Cemetery Board for 9 years. Carol Robertson passed away on July 24, 2011 and Don married Waneta Ryburn on August 3, 2012. Don is proceeded in death by 4 brothers; Daryl, Potsey, Bob and Doyle; parents Ed & Claire Robertson, wife Carol Robertson, wife Waneta Robertson and son Eddie Ryburn.

Don is survived in death by a brother, Tommy; sister, Pat; 5 sons: Ricky Robertson and wife Missy of Amarillo, Dickie Robertson and wife Cindy of Brownfield, Michael Robertson and wife Heather of Katy, Mickey Robertson and wife Stacia of Brownfield, Butch Wagner and wife Kaye of Brownfield; 3 daughters, Debra Adkins and husband Joseph of Chino, CA, Patti Law of Amarillo, Kristy Moore and husband Roger of Prosper; 20 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Terry County Cemetery Association

Category: Obituaries