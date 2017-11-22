Donald Lewis Bryant

June 24, 1938 – November 12, 2017

Donald Lewis Bryant (Don), 79 years of age, passed away in Grapevine, on Sunday, November 12, 2017. He was born on June 24, 1938 in Brownfield to Lewis Earl and Ruth (Groves) Bryant. Don graduated from Brownfield High School in 1956, and attended Texas Tech University. He married the love of his life, Cynthia Ann Oualline, on September 1, 1956, and celebrated 60 wonderful years of marriage. During Don’s 30 year tenure with Amoco Production Company, they lived in many places in Texas: Brownfield, Lamesa, Levelland, Tyler, Houston and in Traverse City, Michigan. When Don retired from Amoco, they moved to Magnolia. Don began working for Randall & Dewey, Inc. where he worked on the operations aspect of divesting oil properties. In 2003, they moved back to the Dallas-Fort Worth area to be close to their children and grandchildren. He is survived by three children: Garry Don Bryant and his wife Tracey, Melinda Bryant Heika and her husband Mike and Kari Bryant Young and her husband Steve; five grandchildren: Christopher William Young and his wife Amber, Alexander Bryant Heika, Devon Cody Bryant and his wife Heather, Katherine (Katye) Elizabeth Young and Meredith Leigh Heika; and one great-grandchild Ryker Cody Bryant; and his brother Jesse Bryant and his wife Bobbie. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Don loved his family. He spent many hours attending his grandchildren’s baseball games, cheerleading competitions, plays, and band concerts. He had a passion for the oil industry, Texas Tech football and Texas Rangers baseball. Don and Cynthia enjoyed traveling, and visited much of the United States. He particularly enjoyed exploring Civil War battlefields and learning American history.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 10:00 in the morning at First United Methodist Church – Baker’s Chapel, 122 N. Center Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. In lieu of flowers, Don’s family would appreciation donations to The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Donations may also be made at www.diabetes.org.

Category: Obituaries