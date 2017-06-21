Donald C. Pendergrass

September 13, 1936 – June 19, 2017

Funeral services for Donald C. Pendergrass, 80, will be held 10am Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at Meadow First Baptist Church with Rev. Patrick Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in the Meadow Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. There will be a family visitation from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Brownfield Funeral Home. Don passed away on June 19, 2017 in Lubbock. He was born on September 13, 1936 to Carl and Maurine Pendergrass in Levelland. Don attended school in Meadow. He married Jackie Tongate on June 1, 1956 in Brownfield. Don farmed his whole life and was a member of the Meadow First Baptist Church. He loved to hunt and fish. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Maurine Pendergrass and two brothers, Robert and Larry Pendergrass. Don is survived by his wife, Jackie Pendergrass of Meadow; three daughters, Dianne Gray and husband, John of Plains, Becky Roller and husband, Jimmy of Bryan, Christy Bingham and husband, Jim of Tahoka; six grandchildren, Melissa Gray, Kristen Robinson and husband Daryl, Jacob Bingham and wife, Gloria, Jamie Bingham, Stephanie Roller, Caley Bingham; four great grandchildren, Avery, Harper, Marley and Grayson Robinson.

Category: Obituaries