Don Paul Pena

September 26, 1958 – October 5, 2017

Chapel funeral services for Don Paul Pena age 59 of Welch, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday October 7, 2017 at Gonzales Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Pablo Nieto officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Gonzales Funeral Home of Lamesa, Texas. Viewing was on Friday, October 6, 2017 at Gonzales Funeral Home Chapel.

Don was born on September 26, 1958 in Lamesa, TX. He passed away on Thursday October 5, 2017 at UMC Hospital in Lubbock, TX. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Paulino and Lili Pena; his brother, David Pena.

Don enjoyed spending time with his daughter, fishing, playing drums, traveling, and visiting his family and friends. Don is survived by his family, his daughter, Lillian Dawn Pena of Lubbock, TX.; his sister, Delphine Vera of Welch, TX.; his nephews, Marky Vera of Andrews, TX. and Michael Pena of Brownfield, TX.; his best friend, Lance Hudgins of Welch, TX.; his dogs, Mimi, Simba, Wolfman, Livie and Max. To send condolences on line please visit www.gonzalesfuneralhome.net

Category: Obituaries