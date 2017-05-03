Don O’Neal

April 27, 1939 – April 27, 2017

Don O’Neal, 78, passed away April 27, 2017 at his home in Mineral Wells. He was born March 1, 1939 in Lubbock, the son of George Edward and Daurice Anderson O’Neal. He made lifelong friends and memories growing up outside Lubbock in Brownfield from third grade through high school. He was an Eagle Scout in the Order of the Arrow and was proud to earn his “God and Country” badge. Don graduated from Brownfield High School in 1957 where he was district champion in golf his junior and senior years and placed fourth in state. Don’s great grandfather, George A. Rush, sold the land in 1925 to the state of Texas that now comprises the Texas Tech campus. It was no surprise, then, that Don chose to attend Texas Tech University on a golf scholarship. In 1959, he was proud to be on the first Texas Tech team of any sport to win a Southwest Conference Championship. The team went on to place seventh in the NCAA tournament the same year. Don was also a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He graduated in 1961 with a degree in Finance. Upon graduation, he worked at Lubbock National Bank. He served his country for seven years in the National Guard. Don married Susan Scott on July 4, 1964 in Dallas. He then spent five years serving as an officer at Bank of Commerce in Fort Worth. In 1969, Don moved his family to Mineral Wells where he joined his father as a wholesale beer distributor. Don and his father, George, were honored to be considered as one of the “Original 16” Coors beer distributors in the state of Texas (O’Neal Distributing Company). Don served as President of O’Neal Distributing Co for 40 of its 50 years, and counting, in business. Don enjoyed the beauty of nature and found tremendous solace with what was fondly referred to as “the zoo” in his backyard. He had a genuine passion for the people and the town of Mineral Wells and enjoyed giving back through service in many organizations. He served in the following civic capacities Chamber of Commerce-Vice President and Director, Texas Frontier Trails Board Member, First Financial Bank-Director, Noon Lions Club for 45 years, Lake Mineral Wells State Park Liaison for 12 years, United Way-Director, American Heart Association, Brazos Foundation-Director, Holiday Hills Country Club-Officer and Director, and Wholesale Beer Distributors of Texas (WBDT)-Director. Don served his country in the National Guard for 7 years. Services will be 10:30 AM Thursday, May 4, 2017 at First United Methodist Church. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Kelly and Josh Broadus of Arlington, son and daughter-in-law: Scott and Christen O’Neal of Westworth Village, grandchildren: Caroline and Quinn Broadus, Grant and Jack O’Neal, and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Daurice O’Neal and his wife: Susan O’Neal on April 7, 2003. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church in his memory. Condolences may be left at www.bcbfuneralhome.com. Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home

Category: Obituaries