Domingo Trevino

March 16, 1924 – October 10, 2017

Funeral services for Domingo Trevino, 93, of Brownfield will be held at the Dudblesten Funeral Home at 604 West Hidalgo Avenue in Raymondville, Texas. Burial will follow in the city of Raymondville Cemetery under the direction of the Dudblesten Funeral Home. A viewing was held on October 20 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. at Head Duarte Funeral Home of Brownfield. Domingo was born on March 16, 1924 to Braulio Trevino and Gumecinda Cavazos. He passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2017. Domingo loved farming and he worked at Buster’s Gin. He was a family man and loved to get together with his family and spend time together. Domingo loved his grandchildren. He also loved singing and the occasional drink. He will be missed by his family and friends. Domingo married Maria Ignacia Loera in 1984. She preceded him in death, along with his parents, a son – Braulio Trevino and a grandson – Esai Mauricio Martinez. He is survived by sons – Adrian Trevino of Raymondville, Jesus Trevino of Brownfield and Ramon Trevino (Maria Teresa) of Brownfield, sisters – Dominga Trevino (Jose Oropeza) of Cactus, Texas, Guadalupe Martinez (David) of Brownfield, Gumecinda Medina of Lubbock and Mary Jane Hernandez (Martin) of McCamey, Texas, brothers – Jesus Trevino and Ramon Trevino, Sisters Ofilia Gomez and Ramona Trevino of Reynosa, Mexico, 20 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Service information may be obtained at (956) 689-2151.

Category: Obituaries