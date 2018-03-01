Dominga Hernandez Zamora

August 4, 1939 – January 31, 2018

Dominga Hernandez Zamora, 78, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away peacefully after a long struggle with diabetes on Wednesday, January 31, 2018. She was born in Lamotte Township, Michigan on August 4, 1939 to Antonio and Enedina Leyva Hernandez. She married Jesus Zamora Ovalle in 1962 in Brownfield, Texas where they started their family. She also lived in Los Angeles, CA, where she gave birth to their 3rd child, a son, before eventually moving back to Brownfield to make their home where she raised her 4 young children after the death of her husband in 1972 and held 2 to 3 jobs at a time to provide for them. In 1977, she gave birth to her 5th child, a daughter. She later moved to Andrews to raise her before moving to Fort Worth, Texas in 2012. All who knew her will remember her passion for cooking and baking. She was an outstanding cook and a self-taught baker and cake decorator and made many beautiful cakes for weddings, quinceaneras, baby showers and birthdays. She loved to feed people as well and always made huge meals for anyone showing up at her door. She is survived by her children; Anna Zamora Jones and husband, Kemp W. from Fort Worth; Evanjelina Zamora from Arlington; Ruben Zamora from El Paso; and Martha Salgado from Midland. Sisters: Romelia Rodriguez and Lola Avitia both from Meadow and Maria Montoya from Andrews; 8 grandchildren: Jeremy Shults from Fort Worth, David Wood from Willis, Stephen Rodriguez from Arlington, Joshua Zamora, Rebekah Zamora, Joseph Zamora, Ethan Zamora and Olivia Zamora, all from Houston; 2 great-grandchildren: Emilio Sosa and Lucia Shults from Arlington and numerous nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Jesus Zamora Ovalle; son, Francisco Zamora; mother, Enedina Leyva Hernandez; fathers, Domingo Avitia and Antonio Hernandez; brothers, Rodolfo Hernandez and Baby Boy Hernandez; sisters, Manuela Rubio, Rosa Ledesma, Maggie Infante, Armandina Hernandez and Maria Garcia. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.

Category: Obituaries