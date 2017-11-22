Diamantina “Cleme” Cruz Garcia

May 1, 1948 – November 14, 2017

Funeral services for Ms. Diamantina “ Cleme” Cruz Garcia, 69, of Brownfield were held at 10 a.m. Saturday November 18, 2017 at Abundant Harvest Church in Brownfield with Gerald Bowen officiating. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday November 16 and Friday November 17 at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel of Brownfield. Burial followed in the Brownfield Cemetery. Diamantina passed away on November 14, 2017 in Brownfield. Diamantina was born into this world on May 1, 1948 to Gilbert and Eloisa Cruz in Melvin Texas, She was a professional Elderly Home Health Care provider for private and public patients for several years. “Cleme” liked spending time with her grandchildren, and cooking, getting her son “J. J.” in trouble, and visiting with all her friends. She was a long time volunteer at the Spartan and the Community Action Center. Cleme also enjoyed shopping and going out to eat at River Smith’s in Lubbock. No one was a stranger. She was always smiling and laughing and talking to everyone she would meet. Cleme will be greatly missed in the community of Brownfield. Cleme was Preceded in death by her Parents – Gilbert and Eloisa Cruz, one Daughter – Rose Mary Cruz, one Granddaughter – Kristy Cruz and one Brother – Gilbert Cruz Jr. She was Survived by her sons – Raymond Cruz, Alex Cruz and Julian Salgado, all three of Brownfield, and Steven J. (Asheley) Salgado of Midland, her daughters – Veronica (Tino) Gonzales of Brownfield and Martha (Rudy) Alvarado of Brownfield, her brothers – Ernesto Calsoncin, of Breckenridge, and Alejandro Cruz of Brownfield, her sisters – Sylvia Buchanan and Nancy Cruz both of Brownfield, Emma Martinez of San Antonio, Nellie Hernandez of Bryan, Olivia Arguellez of Victoria, and her twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Category: Obituaries