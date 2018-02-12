David Warren Jarvis

November 7, 1946 – December 25, 2017

David “Dave” Warren Jarvis, 71, passed away on Monday, December 25, 2017 in Lubbock, Texas. He was born November 7, 1946 in Nashville, Kansas to Warren and Esther (Shriner) Jarvis. Dave graduated from McPherson High School in McPherson, Kansas in 1965 and attended drafting school in Wichita, Kansas. He eventually went on to work in the oil industry, traveling extensively and making many dear friends along the way. While Dave was living in Herrington, Kansas, he served as Mayor and City Councilman, also serving as a volunteer firefighter. He was also a member of the Jaycees. Dave relocated to Brownfield, Texas in 1998, eventually retiring in 2015. Dave was a lifelong car enthusiast, ranging from racing cars to collecting classic cars. He enjoyed participating in car shows and swap meets over the years. Dave was an avid collector of old car memorabilia along with many assorted interests. He also enjoyed reading and watching old westerns. Dave was preceded in death by his parents Warren and Esther Jarvis. He is survived by his wife Leana (Collins) Jarvis of Brownfield, and his five children, daughter – Renee (Tim) Eaton of Olathe, Kansas, son – Marshall Jarvis of Salina, Kansas, daughter- Sarah (David) Becker, of Herrington, Kansas, daughter-Casey Jarvis of Salina, Kansas and daughter-Danielle Jackson of Herrington, Kansas. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and a great grandson due in April. Dave is also survived by a brother, Ron (Linda) Jarvis of Parker, Colorado and two sisters – Pat (Rocky) Jones of Great Bend, Kansas and Connie Jacobs of Hayes, Kansas. Dave requested a private memorial for his children and wife.

Category: Obituaries