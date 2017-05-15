David James Gaither

February 22, 1956 – May 8, 2017

David James Gaither, 61, of Lubbock died Monday, May 8, 2017 at his sister’s home in Clyde. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 19, 2017 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde. David was born February 22, 1956 in Beaumont, California to James and Delores (Shepherd) Gaither. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1974 and served part of his time in Germany. While in the Army he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Driver Mechanic Badge and M-16 Rifle Marksman Badge. He later moved to Las Vegas, NV and lived there for 27 years. He is survived by his parents, James K. and Delores (Shepherd) Gaither of Brownfield; two sisters, Brenda Howard and husband Johnnie of Clyde and Dorey Brown of Lubbock; niece, Heather McClure and husband Scott of Abilene; nephew, Jason Howard and wife Alli of Keller; great nieces Megan and Bethany McClure, Jessie, Harper, Bailey and Ellis Howard.

David was preceded in death by his nephew Wade Howard.

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com

Category: Obituaries