Cynthia Ann Gomez

January 24, 1970 – December 30, 2017

Cynthia Ann Gomez, 47, passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2017 with her family by her side in Cedar Park, Texas. She was born on January 24, 1970 to Jesus Angel (Jesse) Gomez and AnnaBelle (Gonzales) Gomez in Del Rio, Texas. In the fall of 1991, Cynthia attended Midwestern State University as a Mass Communications major. She was a member of the International Students Association. In the spring of 1992 she was in a serious car accident. Although she suffered a traumatic brain injury, Cynthia persevered and maintained a strong faith in God. Cynthia was an outgoing, loving person. She was a crafty person who loved making flower arrangements, beaded jewelry and key chains. She also enjoyed music and attending outdoor concerts. She is survived by her mother; brothers, Angelo B. Gomez, Fabian T. Gomez, Mark I. Gomez, and Frankie H. Gomez; sister, Yvonne J. Bejil; nieces Hannah L. Gomez and Mia S. Bejil; nephews Dru T. Gomez, Nathan H. Bejil, Jesse M. Gomez and Ivan O. Gomez.

She is preceded in death by her father; paternal grandparents Francisco and Anita Gomez and maternal grandparents Hiram and Dora Gonzales. The family would like to send a special thank you to Silverado Memory Care and Hospice Care in Cedar Park for having such a caring and loving staff. There will be a visitation at Ellis Funeral Home in Midland on Friday, January 5, 2018 from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Midland First United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2018. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. The family invites everyone to a reception at First Presbyterian Church from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a meal catered by Teen Challenge/Adult Centers of Texas.

Pall bearers will be Fabian T. Gomez, Mark I. Gomez, Frankie H. Gomez, Dru T. Gomez, Nathan H. Bejil and Randy Sosa.The honorary pallbearer will be Angelo Gomez. Online condolences may be offered at www.ellisfunerals.com.

