Cristina Padron Sanchez

June 19, 1937 – September 15, 2016

Cristina (Padron) Sanchez, 79, of Brownfield died on September 15, 2016. She was born on June 19, 1937 in Hondo, Texas to Calletano and Dominga (Cuellar) Padron. She married Mauro J Sanchez on December 17, 1952. The couple lived in the Levelland/Brownfield area until relocating to Brownfield in ‘96 where they raised their family and she spent her life being a loving mother and wife. She enjoyed watching soap operas, feeding and caring for her dogs and chickens, listening to Spanish music, and having lots of family gatherings. She will be greatly missed. Funeral services are set for Monday, September 19 at 10:00 a.m at St. Michael’s Catholic Church at Levelland with the Rev. Ernesto Lopez officiating. Burial will take place in the City of Levelland Cemetery. A viewing was held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Head Duarte Chapel of Levelland. Mrs. Sanchez is survived by her sons: Mauro Sanchez, Jr. of Brownfield, Juan (Becky) Sanchez of Sundown, and Mason (Rena) Sanchez of Lubbock. Daughters: Maria Wandell, Rosie (Jorge) Natal, Dominga (Henry) Galindo, Alicia (Erasmo) Rodriquez, Sulema Sanchez, and Gloria Alcantar all of Brownfield, Jane (Larry) Franco of Levelland, Sophia (Juan) Vasquez of Plainview and Sarah (Hector) Sanchez of Levelland. Forty grandchildren, fifty-two great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. One brother Cesario Padron of Pasadena, Texas. Sisters: Paula Rios of Houston,Juana Nira, Sylvia Padron, and Ramona Padron all of Hondo. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, two brothers – Juan and Calletano Jr Padron and one son – Gregorio Sanchez, one daughter – Christine Sanchez

Category: Obituaries