Consuelo Rivera

August 5, 1931 – March 18, 2017

Funeral services for Consuelo Rivera will be held at 10am Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Father Eduardo Teo officiating. Burial followed in the Brownfield Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home.

A rosary was held at 6pm Monday, March 20, 2017 at Brownfield Funeral Home. Consuelo passed away Saturday, March 18, 2017 in Lubbock. She was born August 5, 1931 in Rosebud to Elias Constancio and Espiridonia Duarte Constancio. She attended Brownfield High school and then graduated from South Plains License Vocational School of Nursing. Consuelo spent thirty eight years as a nurse, working at Brownfield Hospital, Brownfield ISD, and the South Plains Nursing Home. Consuelo married her husband of 58 years, Cesario Medina Rivera in Brownfield on November 26, 1948. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Consuelo was a loving wife and mother, as well as a wonderful grandmother. She loved unconditionally and never met a stranger. She welcomed everyone into her home, fed them and was affectionately called mom by all of them. For 57 years Consuelo faithfully made tortillas three times a day for her husband. She enjoyed reading and embroidery. Consuelo is preceded in death by her husband, Cesario Rivera, parents, and two brothers, Alfred and Robert. Consuelo is survived by five children, Ismeralda R. Garcia and husband, Reuban of Lubbock, Robert C. Rivera of San Angelo, Nancy R. Bosquez and husband, Abel, of Amarillo, Randy C. Rivera and wife, Theresa, Carmina R. Mitchell of Lubbock; 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 17 great great-grandchildren

Category: Obituaries