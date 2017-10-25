Clevis Matt Chambers

September 5, 1940 – October 21, 2017

Funeral services for Clevis Matt Chambers (better known as ‘Buster’) were held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at the First Baptist Church Chapel in Brownfield, TX. Interment followed the service at the Meadow Cemetery in Meadow, Tx. Visitation was Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at the Brownfield Funeral Home from 5:00-6:30 PM. Buster passed from this earth on October 21, 2017 while surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Buster was born in Brownfield, TX on September 5, 1940 to James Clevis and Clover Matt Chambers. He was 77 years young. Buster was a long-time resident of Brownfield, Texas and Morton, Texas but was residing in Lubbock, Texas at the time of his passing. Buster met the love of his life, Nancy Beth Sharp, and they became husband and wife on December 27, 1962 in Meadow, TX. Buster loved his family dearly. He loved to travel, eat out at nice restaurants, sing, enjoyed working in his yard, and he loved to eat Nancy’s homemade pies. He was quite open about his political views (sadly, Fox News has lost a huge supporter) and would debate Biblical truths at anytime with anyone, anywhere. He loved classic cars and his family is pretty sure he drove a whopper of a beautiful classic car right to the pearly gates of Heaven. While Buster had a successful career in the insurance industry, he was always a farmer at heart. A green tractor was his chosen mode of agriculture transportation. There are many people who deserve many thanks for the care Buster received in the last few years of his life. While there are too many caregivers for us to thank individually, we cannot thank you enough. Interim Hospice of Brownfield, Wilshire on 4th of Lubbock, Nancy, Victor and Letty made an enormous impact on the quality of dad’s final years and brought him sweet joy and peace. Your care was amazing and we will forever call you friends. Buster is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his lovely wife, Nancy Beth Chambers, of Lubbock; his children, Paige Hyde and husband, Lane, of Lubbock; Bryan Chambers and wife, Gloria, of Brownfield; and Angela Jenkins and husband, Jamie, of Conroe. Buster is also survived by his brothers, Jimmy Chambers and wife, Becky, of Brownfield and Dr. Ron Chambers of Savoy, IL. His grandchildren include: Hayden Jenkins, Jessica Chambers, Andrew Phillips, Makensey Chambers, Shelby Jenkins, Jay Beatty, Amanda Houchins, Crystal Hinton, and Dana Phillips (and some really adorable great grandchildren too!). In lieu of flowers, contributions to Wilshire on 4th for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s campaign would be greatly appreciated.

