Charlsie Belle DuBose Willis

August 31, 1933 – March 11, 2018

Services for Charlsie Belle DuBose Willis will be at 2:00 pm Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Brownfield Church of Christ. She will rest in Terry County Memorial Cemetery by her beloved husband James Willis. There will be a family visitation from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Brownfield Funeral Home.

Charlsie was born to the late Willard and Nannie Belle DuBose in Terry County. She was the youngest of nine children. She graduated from Wellman High School. Charlsie married her high school sweetheart James Willis and they made their home and farmed in Terry County. She worked as a secretary at Wellman School and Terry County Mental Health Center. When her children were growing up Charlsie volunteered much of her time to the local 4-H.

Charlsie was a member of Brownfield Church of Christ. Most of all she loved God, family, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and two brothers, and one great-granddaughter Ellie Jeffers. Charlsie is survived by her children, Carla Reese and husband Rocky and Mark Willis and wife Cindy. She loved and was proud of each of her beloved grandchildren, Christi Jeffers, Kyle Reese, Taylor Willis and wife Caitlin, Logan Willis and wife Katie, and Levi Davis, three great-grandsons Kip, Hiker, and Grady Willis. The family requests memorials to Brownfield Church of Christ or your favorite charity. Arrangements are under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home.

