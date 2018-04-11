Charline “China” Lavern Crump

January 22, 1939 – April 5, 2018

Graveside services for Charline “China” Lavern Crump, 79, of Lubbock were held at 10am Wednesday, April 11, 2018 in Plains Cemetery. Memorial services were held at 3pm on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Neil Chapel located at Carrillon, 1717 Norfolk, Lubbock, TX 79416 with Jim Powell officiating. China was born on January 22, 1939 to Charles Fox Clanton and Pauline Bishop Clanton in Crosby County. She married Joseph Walker Crump on March 24, 1956 in Clovis, NM. She was proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. China worked as a beautician for five years in Plains. She was a farmer’s wife for 40 years who spent much of her time helping on the farm. China is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Crump, and a sister, Nella Mae Clanton. China is survived by three children, Paula Loveless and husband, Dr. Kurt Loveless, of Lubbock, Brad Crump and wife, LeAnn, of Plains, Steve Crump and wife, Melissa, of Plains; seven grandchildren, Kolin Loveless, Dr. Kelsea Loveless-Hoffman and husband, Kevin, Michael Crump and wife, Baylie, Ryan Crump, Karleigh Jurek and husband, Colyn, Hannah Brock and husband, Josh, Merrit Crump; 3 great grandchildren, Korley Crump, Karah Crump, Rhys Hoffman; sister, Jody Forman and husband, Don; two brothers, Jim Clanton and wife Karla, Charlie Clanton; and numerous cousins and double cousins.

Category: Obituaries