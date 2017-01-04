Cecil Melton Thomason

December 5, 1927 – December 31, 2016

Services for Cecil Melton Thomason will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Brownfield Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Seaton officiating. Burial will follow in Brownfield Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. Cecil passed away Saturday, December 31, 2016 in Odessa. He was born December 05, 1927 in Big Springto James Franklin Thomason and Alice Wilborn. He attended Wellman schools. Cecil served in the United States Army from 1945 to 1948. He worked as a police officer in Denver City for several years and then at Halliburton for 11 years. He was a member of the Masons for more than 50 years. Cecil enjoyed having lunch at the Senior Center. Cecil is preceded in death by his parents, two sons, James and Johnny Thomason. Cecil is survived by daughter, Patti Thomason, 5 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.

