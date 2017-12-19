Catalina C. Rodriguez

March 17, 1924 – December 12, 2017

Funeral services for Catalina C. Rodriguez were held 10am Saturday, December 16, 2017 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Father Eduardo Teo officiating. Burial followed in the Brownfield Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. There was a Rosary held 6pm Friday, December 15, 2017 at Brownfield Funeral Home. Catalina passed away Monday, December 12, 2017 in Brownfield. She was born March 17, 1924 in Mexico to Bacilio and Magdalena Robles Cabrera. She married Miguel E. Rodriguez on July 27, 1964 in Piedras Negras. They moved to Brownfield in 1965. Catalina was a loving mother and wife. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Miguel E. Rodriguez, daughter, Hermelinda Rodriguez, brother, Luis Cabrera, sister, Leandra Cabrera, and her beloved dog “Chaparro”. Catalina is survived by seven children, Consuelo Vasquez of Mexico, Angel Rodriguez of Brownfield, Emilia Rodriguez of Mexico, Miguel Rodriguez Jr. of Mexico, Julio Rodriguez of Cleburne, Catalina Griffin of Dallas, Roy Rodriguez of Oklahoma; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and sister Elpidia Cabrera of Mexico.

Category: Obituaries