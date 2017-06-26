Carmen Bergara Gonzales

July 16, 1923 – June 18, 2017

Carmen Bergara Gonzales of Jourdanton, Texas, 93, went home to be with the Lord, Family and Friends on June 18, 2017.

Carmen Bergara was born to Andres and Toribia Bergara on July 16, 1923 in Hindes, Texas. Carmen married Nieves Gonzales and had one son, Rojerio (Roy) Gonzales who died at the age of 21 by a drunk driver. Carmen is also preceded in death by one sister, Estela B. Rodriguez of Brownfield.Three brothers, Andres Bergara of Pleasanton, Ray Bergara of Brownfield and Luciano Bergara of Corpus Christi. Carmen is survived by a Nephew and Niece, wo she lived with in her last days, Eddie (Eliu) Bergara Rodriguez and Sally Rodriguez of Brownfield as well as numerous other nephews and nieces. Funeral arrangements have been made by Agape’ Funeral Chapel of Lubbock. Special “Thanks” to Kathy Byrum with Legacy of Love Hospice Unit of Brownfield for all their love and care.

Category: Obituaries