Camila Abril Sanchez

July 19, 1916 – September 16, 2017

Camila Abril Sanchez of Brownfield TX was a year and two months old she was born to Willie Edwin and Adrienne Sanchez on July, 19 2016 in Lubbock TX. She loved her pacifier and listening to music but most of all she loved to look at her mom. She was a very happy baby and nothing but smiles. She went to be with the lord on September 16, 2017 and she was survived by her parents Edwin and Adrienne Sanchez. Brother: Edwin Sanchez. Grandparents: Anjelica Sanchez and Gustavo Sanchez, Monica Moreno and Tony Moreno. She was preceded in death by Cousin: Jesus Rincon. Her services will be held on Saturday September 28, 2017 at 10:00 am at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel in Brownfield TX. Interment will be at Terry County Cemetery. Officiating will be pastor Nick Rogers. Under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home.

Category: Obituaries