Bonnie Crenshaw Grigsby Raby

Aug. 28, 1923 – Sept.2, 2016

Bonnie “Tooter”was born at Red River Station, Texas. She was raised on a ranch and continued to own property in Montague County. Bonnie is survived by two daughters; Susan Lefevere and husband Martin, and their son Ryan; and Sandra Sell and husband David and their eight children; and two great grandchildren.

