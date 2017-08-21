Bobby Joe Kelly

September 12, 1942 – August 15, 2017

Bobby Joe Kelly of Brownfield was born in Caldwell, Texas on September 12, 1942 to Mark and Pauline Henry. He served in the United States Army for four years. Bobby married Mary Lue Jean and the two were married for 40 years. She was the love of his life. He was a custodian for Brownfield ISD. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved building and welding barbecue pits. He was a simple man and was loved by his friends and family. He will be missed. He is preceded in death by his parents, his daughters Penny Reed and Mary Joe Kelly, and his sons Joe Lynn Kelly, Johnny Lee Kelly and Kelly Kelly. Bobby is survived by his wife, Mary Lue and sons Darrell Smith of Brownfield, Joe Kelly, Jr. of Houston and Bobby Kelly (Tamara) of Washington. He is also survived by his daughters Linda Kelly (Carlos) of Brownfield and Lashanda Johnson (Rodrick) of Odessa. A visitation was held on Saturday, August 19 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Head Duarte Funeral Home in Brownfield. The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home and a viewing will be held from 1 – 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 21 at 2 p.m. at the Brownfield First United Methodist Church.

