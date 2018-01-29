Billy Joe Parker

May 18, 1936 – January 21, 2018

Funeral services for Billy Joe Parker will be held 2pm Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Christian Life Assembly with Rev. Nick Rodgers and Rev. Chris Seaton officiating. Burial will follow in the Terry County Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. There will be a family visitation from 6pm to 8pm on Monday, January 29, 2018 at Brownfield Funeral Home. Billy passed away Sunday, January 21, 2018 in Brownfield. He was born on May 18, 1936 in Omaha, Arkansas to Alfred and Jessie Parker. He graduated from Springfield Draughon Business University College Billy worked as a Payroll Supervisor for Morrison Knutson Construction for 35 years, Ebassco Construction and then Raytheon Construction until his retirement in 1998. He was a member of the Christian Life Assembly. Billy is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Jessie Parker, wife, Evelyn Parker, sister, Betty Parker, and grandson Bobby Thompson. Billy is survived by his wife, Judy L. Parker of Brownfield; four children, Hope Ann Thompson and husband, Jimmy, of Cherokee, AL, Jay Are and wife, Laura, of Florence, AL, Sarah Prince of Cherokee, AL, Anita Parker of Elmira, NY; four stepchildren, Tammy Viola and husband, John, of Melville, NJ, Kevin Holl of Spokane, WA, Bill Holl and wife, Michal, of Bellaire, MD, Lisa Hinton and husband, Christopher, of Eugene, OR; 10 grandchildren; 11 step grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 4 step great grandchildren; and sister, Patricia Greenfield, of Brownfield.

