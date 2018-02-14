Billie Jean Renfro

December 7, 1927 – February 9, 2018

Graveside services for long-time Brownfield resident Billie Jean Renfro, 90, were conducted at 10 am on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at Terry County Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. Officiating was Rev. Steve Carter, Calvary Baptist Church of Brownfield. She died February 9, 2018, in Denton, TX. Born December 7, 1927, in Vernon, TX, she was a Brownfield resident for more than 50 years. Well known in the community, Renfro was employed for many years for the Terry County Sheriff’s Department and the Terry County Tax Assessor-Collector, and retired from the Terry Soil and Water Conservation District. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Renfro is survived by a brother, Paul Farrar of Denton; and two grandchildren, Bridgett Ward of Lindenhurst, IL and Denice Sabovrin of Kirkland, WA.

She was preceded in death by her husband David Renfro; a son, Denny Caddell; a stepson, Roger Renfro; six brothers and a sister.

Memorial gifts may be made to Calvary Baptist Church.

