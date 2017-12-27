Beulah Mae Chisholm

November 3, 1915 – December 22, 2017

Beulah Mae Chisholm, age 102, passed away December 22, 2017 in Quitman, Texas. She was born on November 3, 1915, in Pittsburg, Oklahoma, to Raddie and William A. Moser. She is survived by daughter, Karla Wilson and her husband Robert of Quitman, Texas; grandchildren, Brad Wilson, Evan Wilson and his wife Julie, Julie Wright, Lance Chisholm, Eric Chisholm and his wife Tiffany, Stephanie Jones and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard Chisholm, her sister Vivian Richards, brother Elmer Moser, and her sons William Thomas Chisholm and David Chisholm. A graveside service was held for Beulah Mae Chisholm on December 26, 2017 at 1PM at the Red Oak Cemetery in Red Oak, Texas. To view an obituary or sign the guest book, please visit www.bozemitchellmckibbin.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 West Main St., Waxahachie, Texas. 972-937-2211.

Category: Obituaries