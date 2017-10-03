Betty Ann Rushing

April 16, 1932 – September 21, 2017

Funeral services for Betty Ann Rushing were held at 10:30 AM on Monday, September 25, 2017 at Hillside Church of Christ in Plains with Joey Cummings officiating. Burial followed in the Plains Cemetery. A family visitation was held on Saturday, September 22, 2017 from 3 PM to 5 PM at Brownfield Funeral Home. Betty passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2017 in Lubbock. She was born April 16, 1932 in Brownfield to J.W. and Eunice Moore. Betty graduated from Plains High school and then attended Texas Tech. Betty married the love of her life H.E. “Polly” Rushing in Lovington, NM on November 30, 1950. She worked for the Plains High School as the principal’s administrative assistant for numerous years. Betty was a loving mother and devoted wife. She is preceded in death by her husband, Polly Rushing; parents, J.W. and Eunice Moore; brother, James Moore. Betty is survived by her son; Morris Rushing and wife, Donna; daughter, Peggy Testa; 4 grandsons and their wives; 3 granddaughters and their husbands: 13 great grandchildren; brothers, Bob Moore and wife, Billie, Luther Moore and wife, Doylene; sister in-law, Cleta Moore.

