Benny Joe Sellers

September 5, 1948 – June 7, 2017

Memorial Services for Benny Joe Sellers, 68, were held at 1:30 P.M. on Saturday, June 10, 2017 in the First Baptist Church, Seagraves with Scott Webb officiating, Services were under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seagraves. Benny was born on September 5, 1948 in Brownfield, to Joe Ben and Bobbie Jean Richardson Sellers. He married Anita Colvin. Benny enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1966 to 1969 in Vietnam. Benny was a Plant Operator for Cooper Natural Resources, Loop Texas for 19 years. He was preceded in death by his father: Joe Ben Sellers, his wife: Anita Sellers in November, 1995, a son: Lancer Carl Sellers in May 1986, and a sister Brenda Madry. Benny is survived by his mother: Bobbie Akin of Brownfield, three sons: Cameron Sellers and wife Mary Ann of Rockport, Texas, Brent Sellers of Brownfield, Derek Sellers and wife Kendra of Seagraves. Six grandchildren: Lancer Sellers, Autumn Sellers both of Rockport, Texas, Matthew Sellers of Seagraves, Vanessa Sellers of Seminole, Cole and wife Randi Clark of Spur, Texas, Case Clark of Seagraves. The family would like to say thank you to the staff of Cottage Village, Legacy of Life and Kim Franke for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to South Plains Honor Flight.

