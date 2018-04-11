Aurelio “Bo” Mendez

March 20, 1966 – April 2, 2018

A memorial service for Aurelio “Bo” Mendez, 52, of Brownfield was held at 10am Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Brownfield First United Methodist Church with Buddy Payne and Ruby Moultrie officiating. Burial followed in the Brownfield Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. Bo was born in Lubbock on March 20, 1966 to Guadalupe and Sara Molina Mendez. He graduated from Nixon-Smiley High school in Nixon. Bo married Rosa Almuina on May 27, 1989 in Levelland. Bo was a member and worked as a custodian at the First United Methodist Church in Brownfield. Bo is preceded in death by his son Matthew Mendez, five siblings, Dora Mendez, Guadalupe Mendez, Jr., Geneva Rendon, Porfirio Mendez, and Henry Mendez. Bo is survived by his wife, Rosa Mendez; son, Chris Mendez and wife Margie; granddaughter, Lexie Mendez; and twelve siblings, Irene Mendez, Nina Alegira, Maria Mendez, Larry Mendez, Justo Mendez, Yolanda Gavina Bobby Mendez, Tom Mendez, George Mendez, Tony Mendez, Siemon Mendez, and Adam Mendez. The family requests donations be made to the American Kidney Foundation.

Category: Obituaries