Aubrey Price

December7, 1925 – October 7, 2017

Aubrey Price, 91, of Lubbock, formerly of Brownfield, died October 5, 2017 at The Callander House South, formerly The Maretta Assisted Living. Her memorial service was held Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Abundant Harvest Community Church, 5th and W. Broadway, Brownfield.

Aubrey was born December 7, 1925 in Hollis, Oklahoma to D.M. and Dora Linville (Bradley). She attended Draughon’s Business College in Lubbock and had a successful career in the Auditors office at the Terry County Courthouse. She married J.C. (Buck) Price, Sr. on November 7, 1958.

She is survived by a daughter, Tammy, of Littlefield, one sister, Sharon Simmons and husband, Ronnie of Brownfield, one sister-in-law, Freddy Linville of Brownfield and several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1980, her parents, one brother, Harold Linville, two sisters, Vondell (Dale) Lindley and Collene Brown, all of Brownfield. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.

